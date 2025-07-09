Öcalan calls and reaffirms disarmament, declares PKK’s armed strategy ‘over’

9 July 2025 13:36 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Imprisoned former leader of the PKK terrorist group, Abdullah Öcalan, has issued a rare and significant statement urging a shift away from armed struggle, Azernews reports, citing Turkish media.

In the message, Öcalan reaffirmed the declaration he made on February 27, calling the current moment “very valuable and historical.” He asserted that efforts are underway to take “practical, concrete and decisive steps” toward complete disarmament.

“The PKK, having abandoned the goal of creating a state and the basic strategy of war, has ceased to exist,” Öcalan declared, marking a dramatic departure from the group’s decades-long armed campaign.

Öcalan emphasized that political engagement and social peace must now take precedence:

“I do not believe in the power of weapons, but in the power of politics and social peace. I urge you to follow the same principle.”

He added that the Peoples' Democratic Party (DEM), along with other political parties in the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye, would play a key role in facilitating the success of the disarmament process.

Referring to recent regional developments, Öcalan said they only underscore the importance and urgency of this “historic step”, concluding:

“Let us begin a new stage in accordance with my call, the decisions of the congress, as well as the ideas and proposals I have voiced, and achieve progress based on success.”

Moreover, members of the former PKK terrorist group in northern Iraq are expected to surrender their weapons starting July 11.

It was reported that the DEM Party has established a special delegation to monitor the process. The delegation is expected to feature party co-chairs Tülay Hatimoğulları and Tuncer Bakirhan. Meanwhile, there are plans to broadcast the disarmament process live.

Öcalan has been serving a life sentence in Türkiye’s İmralı prison since 1999, and his statements are released only under strict supervision. His latest appeal could reignite debates over peace initiatives, disarmament, and Kurdish political movements in Türkiye.