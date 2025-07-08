Nissan to recall nearly 500,000 cars over critical defect

8 July 2025 19:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Japanese car brand Nissan has announced a recall of 480,000 vehicles due to concerns over potential engine failures in certain models, Azernews reports.

“Nissan has recalled nearly half a million vehicles in the United States and Canada due to issues with engine reliability. The automotive giant identified a defect in its VC-Turbo engines,” the portal reports. “The affected models include the Altima (2019-2020), Infiniti QX50 (2019-2022), Rogue (2021-2024), and Infiniti QX55 (2022).”

The root cause of the problem is linked to the engine bearings, which may have manufacturing defects. Nissan will perform necessary repairs or engine replacements free of charge at authorized dealerships.

This recall highlights the growing challenges automakers face as they incorporate advanced technologies like variable compression engines (VC-Turbo) aimed at improving fuel efficiency and performance. While these innovations offer clear benefits, they also introduce new complexities in manufacturing and quality control, underscoring the delicate balance between innovation and reliability in the automotive industry.