Honored Architect: Total of 44 sites included in list of state-protected monuments

Rector of the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction and Honoured Architect Gulchohra Mammadova mentioned during a public hearing in the Parliamentary Committee on Culture that significant steps had been taken in the country to preserve architectural heritage, Azernews reports.

She noted that a systematic effort was currently underway to study and safeguard historical monuments on territories liberated from occupation.

"In recent years, significant steps have been taken in our country to preserve architectural heritage. Notably, a systematic effort is underway to study and safeguard historical monuments on territories liberated from occupation. Extensive research has been carried out in these areas, de-mined sites have been examined, and sufficient information has been gathered. As a result, 44 sites have already been added to the list of state-protected monuments. This marks an important and historically significant milestone. At the same time, a dedicated expert commission has been established and is actively working."

She emphasised that the expert commission has inspected over 100 monuments, including fully destroyed architectural examples, and discussions are ongoing regarding their restoration.

"It is crucial to ensure public participation in this process. Restoring historical monuments is a very delicate matter. An architect can propose a project for a modern building, and if the outcome is unsuccessful, that building can be replaced.

However, such an approach cannot be applied to a historical monument; it cannot be replaced. Therefore, restoration projects must undergo specific expert evaluations, considering various professional and public opinions. Transparent, scientifically justified processes involving public participation in the restoration of architectural heritage are vital for protecting Azerbaijan's national identity and history. This also signifies the revival of our people's historical memory."