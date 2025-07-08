TASS Deputy Director: President Aliyev’s wartime interviews a model of journalistic diplomacy
The 26 interviews given by President Ilham Aliyev during the 44-day Patriotic War represent “the greatest fantastic example of professional journalistic diplomacy,” said Mikhail Gusman, First Deputy Director General of the Russian TASS News Agency, Azernews reports.
Gusman made these remarks on July 8 during his speech at a conference titled “The Role of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the Development of the Media.”
Highlighting the upcoming fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Victory in November, Gusman addressed the leadership of the Media Development Agency with a proposal:
“I think this will be a very important conference. Moreover, the 26 interviews given by President Ilham Aliyev during the 44-day Patriotic War are the greatest fantastic example of professional journalistic diplomacy. I know that a book has been published about these interviews. However, it seems to me that the heroism of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief in the field of information should be discussed and analyzed separately. I would be happy if such a conference were held.”
Gusman’s remarks emphasized the strategic impact of President Aliyev’s media engagement during the war and proposed recognizing this as a key element of modern information leadership.
