Nakhchivan sees 19% rise in tax revenues in 1st half of 2025

9 July 2025 16:35 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Between January and June 2025, the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic collected nearly 115.8 million manats in tax revenues through the State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy, Azernews reports. This marks a 19.2% increase (or 18.6 million manats) compared to the same period last year. Revenues from the non-state (private) sector accounted for...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!