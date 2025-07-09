Azerbaijan’s tax revenues reach nearly 8.7 bn manats in 1st H of 2025
In the first six months of 2025, Azerbaijan collected approximately 8.704 billion manats in tax revenues through the State Tax Service (STS)under the Ministry of Economy, exceeding the forecast by 105.7%, Azernews reports, citing the STS.
