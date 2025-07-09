Azernews.Az

Wednesday July 9 2025

Azerbaijan’s tax revenues reach nearly 8.7 bn manats in 1st H of 2025

9 July 2025 10:43 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan’s tax revenues reach nearly 8.7 bn manats in 1st H of 2025
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

In the first six months of 2025, Azerbaijan collected approximately 8.704 billion manats in tax revenues through the State Tax Service (STS)under the Ministry of Economy, exceeding the forecast by 105.7%, Azernews reports, citing the STS.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more