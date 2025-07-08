Ordubad’s new master plan embraces modern urbanism with 15-minute city concept

8 July 2025 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

One of the key features of the updated master plan for the city of Ordubad is the modernisation of its infrastructure, with a strong focus on sustainable mobility and urban accessibility, Azernews reports.

Angela Wiest, a representative of the Swiss company “SA Partners,” stated that the updated plan prioritises the expansion of roads, the development of new public transport routes, and greater pedestrian access throughout the city.

She emphasised that the new concept integrates the “15-minute city” approach:

“According to this approach, city residents will be able to access shopping, healthcare, education, recreation, and other essential services within a 15-minute walk or ride from their homes.”

Wiest highlighted that one of the primary objectives is to ensure that residents can access services easily and locally:

“One of the most important factors is that people can reach the services they want on foot, where they live. It will be possible to move around neighbourhoods and different areas easily, including by bicycle,” she said.

She added that the project includes slow traffic lanes and new public transportation links to ensure connectivity across the city and to the railway station. The goal is to create an interconnected transport system that reduces dependence on cars.

According to Wiest, the comprehensive approach aims to foster sustainable urban development and improve environmental health in Ordubad.