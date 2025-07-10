Baku court holds trial of Armenian nationals accused of war crimes
A court hearing is underway at the Baku Court Complex in the criminal case against citizens of the Armenian Republic accused of committing war crimes and crimes against humanity during the decades-long occupation of Azerbaijani territories, Azernews reports.
The hearing is being conducted under the chairmanship of Judge Zeynal Agayev of the Baku Military Court. In the previous session, victims testified, recounting acts of violence and atrocities.
The accused are being tried for a wide range of grave charges, including genocide, torture, deportation, military robbery, and deliberate killings, all stemming from illegal actions carried out by Armenian armed forces and illegal formations associated with the so-called “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” during their occupation of Azerbaijani territories.
Fifteen individuals are currently on trial:
-
Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan
-
Arkadi Arshavir Ghukasyan
-
Bako Sahaki Sahakyan
-
Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan
-
David Azatini Manukyan
-
Davit Klimi Babayan
-
Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan
-
Vasili Ivani Beglaryan
-
Erik Roberti Ghazaryan
-
Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan
-
Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan
-
Levon Romiki Balayan
-
Madat Arakelovich Babayan
-
Garik Grigori Martirosyan
-
Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan
The charges span across multiple articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, including:
-
Article 100: Planning and waging an aggressive war
-
Article 103: Genocide
-
Article 105: Destruction of population
-
Article 107: Forced displacement
-
Article 113: Torture
-
Article 115–116: Violations of war laws and customs
-
Article 214–1: Terrorism and financing of terrorism
-
Article 277: Assassination of state or public figures
-
Article 278–279: Forcible seizure of power and creation of illegal armed groups
-
And other related articles covering crimes such as slavery, enforced disappearances, mercenarism, and illegal arms trade.
The case is regarded as one of the most comprehensive legal actions taken by Azerbaijan against individuals implicated in crimes during the occupation period. The trial continues.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!