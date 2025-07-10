Northern Cyprus tourism takes off with new ‘Island Cyprus’ aviation initiative

10 July 2025 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

THY and AJet are taking steps from the sky to the ground to promote the TRNC, brand it, make it a touristic center of attraction, and help it reach the place it deserves in tourism.

Within the scope of the TRNC's "Island Cyprus" project, support will be provided for the diversification of accessible transportation alternatives, regional employment, and promotion.

Sixty young TRNC citizens will join AJet as cabin crew. Both the regional economy will be supported, and young people will be offered a career opportunity in international aviation.

The "Island Cyprus" logo will be used on two aircraft in the AJet fleet. The tourism brand of Northern Cyprus will be carried into the sky, and the aircraft will become promotional platforms.

The agreement signed by TRNC President Ersin Tatar, TRNC Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, and THY and AJet Chairman Ahmet Bolat is expected to make a major contribution to the TRNC reaching its rightful place in the international arena in tourism.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ahmet Bolat, Chairman of the Board of Turkish Airlines and AJet, emphasized the importance of the cooperation agreement, saying, "As Türkiye's national flag carrier, we have come together to sign our support for the Island Cyprus project, a very valuable project that will shape the future of the TRNC, and to become the main actor of the Island Cyprus brand. We see this agreement not merely as a promotional move but as a concrete demonstration of the deep-rooted ties, friendship, and belief in a shared future between our two brotherly countries."

Bolat expressed his pride in the support THY and AJet gave to this project, explaining that they aim to make Northern Cyprus' unique island culture, natural beauty, historical heritage, and gastronomic riches visible on a global scale.

Bolat stated that they will operate with an affordable price policy on two daily flights between Istanbul and the TRNC under the AJet brand, as part of the "Island Cyprus" project, to elevate Northern Cyprus to its rightful place in tourism. He added, "With a ceiling price of 6,000 Turkish lira for one-way flights on these two flights, we will not only make transportation easier but also make the TRNC a center of attraction for local and foreign tourists."

Ahmet Bolat announced that they will promote the "Island Cyprus" project in London on July 26, 2025, to attract tourists from the UK to the TRNC. Bolat stated that they will be planning a special flight schedule from London Stansted Airport to the island, with a transfer at Sabiha Gökçen Airport.

Bolat stated that they have integrated representatives from the media, business, and art worlds into the project for promotion and that they will support highlighting the values of Northern Cyprus through both content production and investment potential through their visits to the TRNC.

Bolat stated that flights not only transport people from one point to another but also carry hopes, dreams, and opportunities, adding:

"Therefore, we are continuing our previously launched project to provide young people with cabin crew positions at Ajet in the TRNC. Our colleagues who have completed their training and passed the exams will be starting their duties tomorrow. These young people will not only be professionals in the sky but will also be the voice and face of the island. We have a project to recruit 60 young people (TRNC citizens) for our Ajet brand cabins, or more if applications are received."

Meanwhile, a delegation including THY and AJet Chairman Ahmet Bolat, THY Deputy Chairman Şekib Avdagiç, AJet General Manager Kerem Sarp, business people from the Service Exporters' Association, influencers, and THY and AJet senior management traveled from Istanbul to the TRNC on a plane bearing the "Island Cyprus" logo and attended the ceremony.