Victims of horrific torture during Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories testify in court [PHOTOS]

10 July 2025 22:40 (UTC+04:00)

On July 10, the open court proceedings continued at the Baku Military Court in the high-profile criminal case against Armenian nationals Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others. They stand accused of committing crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes—including planning and waging an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war—as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, violently seizing and retaining power, and numerous other crimes stemming from Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan.

According to AZERTAC, the hearing was presided over by Judge Zeynal Agayev, with Judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev sitting on the panel, and reserve judge Gunel Samedova. Each defendant was provided with interpreters and defence lawyers.

The session was attended by the accused, their lawyers, a number of victims, legal successors and their representatives, as well as the state prosecutors.

Judge Agayev introduced the panel, prosecutors, interpreters, and explained the legal rights and duties to the newly present victims.

Testimonies of Victims

Victim Vuqar Eminov stated that in 1994 he was captured while wounded in the village of Gulluja in Aghdam. He was taken first to Khankendi and then to Shusha, where he was imprisoned and subjected to severe torture. Beaten daily with rubber truncheons and metal objects, electrocuted, and forced into hard labour, he witnessed fellow captives die from abuse. He was released in 1995.

Victim Tayyib Ismayilov testified that he was wounded and disabled as a result of Armenia’s military aggression. He said that Armenian forces launched attacks with heavy weapons on civilian areas.

Imran Guliyev said his sister Zohra was killed during the occupation of Khojaly, and he was wounded. He was not allowed to retrieve her body for three days. His brother Zakir remains missing. He recalled civilians under siege in Khojaly being fired upon daily.

Ramil Alekberov described how on the night of February 25–26, 1992, during the Khojaly genocide, he was wounded and taken hostage with over 200 others. Twelve hostages were executed by gunfire in front of him; others were taken away in unknown directions.

Ramin Azizov, then 14, testified that he was wounded by an “Alazan” rocket and taken hostage. He spent 26 days in captivity and was tortured, including by a man named Edik.

Mubariz Hamidov, aged 13 during the Khojaly genocide, woke to the sounds of gunfire and screaming. His family fled barefoot into the forest. He lost his mother and uncle, and had three toes amputated due to frostbite.

Ramin Baghirov said he was taken hostage in a pigsty and released on February 29. His uncle and cousin are still missing.

Rovshan Khudayarov, aged 19 in 1992, said he and relatives fled Khojaly and were captured on February 28. Many were shot; he was injured.

Khalig Mirzayev was kidnapped in a forest near Gadabay in 1996 and held for 45 days.

Vagif Namazov said he was seriously wounded in Khojaly, with shrapnel still in his body. He was held in Askeran and released on February 27.

Jeyhun Abdulov was wounded and held hostage in Khankendi for three months.

Murvat Mammadov, a displaced Azerbaijani from Western Azerbaijan, said his father and brothers were beheaded during the Khojaly genocide.

Alesger Abbasov was wounded in fighting in Gazakh in 1992.

Vahid Guliyev was wounded and captured in 1992, subjected to brutal torture for over a month.

Safar Sadigov was wounded and captured in battles for Farrukh Mountain, enduring torture.

Mehman Yusifov, Ali Ismayilov, Adil Yusifov, and Nazim Huseynov were wounded defending villages in Gazakh in 1992.

Tahsin Hasanov and Famil Mammadov testified they were captured and tortured in 1991 and 2003 respectively.

Mikayil Ibrahimov was injured in Balajafarli when Armenian forces attacked a civilian car.

Aydin Suleymanov was kidnapped while herding cattle and beaten for three days.

Zaur Aliyev described how his father’s ribs and uncle’s jaw were broken during the occupation of Shusha; they were taken to Khankendi and held for several months. He himself was tied and detained for six months at the age of nine.

Bashir Garayev said he was tortured in Shusha prison, where the bodies of dead hostages were buried in the yard.

Omar Alekberov, wounded on November 9, 2020, in Khojavand, was captured unconscious and tortured for 34 days.

Hamaya Aliyeva said her husband and daughter were killed during Armenia’s 1992 attack on Aghdaban village.

Vazeh Garashov stated that his home in Aghdaban was looted.

Duman Museyibov said his brother was shot dead and he was wounded in 1992.

Yalchin Suleymanov was held and forced to work for nearly three years in Shusha, subjected to torture.

Bayram Kerimov was wounded on November 8, 2020, captured three days later, and released on December 14 after enduring torture.

Elkhan Novruzov was wounded and captured in Kalbajar in 1992, tortured and held for over four years.

Samir Majidov was injured in Aghdam and tortured in Shusha prison during two months of captivity.

Zaur Aliyev said he was tortured for eight months while in captivity.

All victims answered questions from the court, prosecutors, and defence lawyers. Their forensic medical reports were also read aloud.

The trial resumes on July 11.

Charges and Defendants:

Fifteen individuals are charged under Azerbaijani Criminal Code Articles covering aggressive war (100), genocide (103), crimes against humanity (105–114), war crimes (115–116), terrorism (214), financing terrorism (214-1), illegal armed groups (279), and more. They include:

Arayik Harutyunyan

Arkadi Ghukasyan

Bako Sahakyan

Davit Ishkhanyan

David Babayan

Levon Mnatsakanyan

Vasili Beglaryan

Erik Ghazaryan

Davit Allahverdyan

Gurgen Stepanyan

Levon Balayan

Madat Babayan

Garik Martirosyan

Melikset Pashayan

These individuals are accused of war crimes committed during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories under the direct leadership and coordination of the Armenian state, its officials, armed forces, and unlawful armed groups.