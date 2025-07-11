UNESCO holds event to mark 25th anniversary of Icherisheher's inclusion on World Heritage List [PHOTOS]

11 July 2025 18:41 (UTC+04:00)

As part of UNESCO's 47th session in Paris, an event has been held to mark the 25th anniversary of Icherisheher's inclusion in the UNESCO World Heritage List, Azernews reports.

The event took place at UNESCO headquarters and was organized at the initiative of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration, with the support of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO, the Permanent Delegation of the Republic of Azerbaijan to UNESCO, and the “Trend” International Information Agency.

At the event, titled "Preserving World Heritage: Conservation and Communication Practices," international experiences, modern approaches, and communication strategies in the fields of cultural heritage preservation, restoration, and public presentation were discussed. Participants were presented with the activities and achievements related to the preservation of Icherisheher's heritage.

President of UNESCO's 42nd General Conference Simona-Mirela Miculescu, Director of the World Heritage Centre Lazare Eloundou, and other international experts spoke on topics such as the role of media in the presentation of cultural heritage, the importance of public communication tools, and international approaches to conservation.

From the Azerbaijani side, speakers included Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration; Seymur Fataliyev, Secretary General of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO; Elman Abdullayev, Permanent Delegate of Azerbaijan to UNESCO; Elsever Mammadov, Head of the International Relations and Protocol Department of the Administration; and Elchin Agajanov, Deputy Director General of the Trend News Agency.

They provided information on the restoration and conservation efforts in Icherisheher, communication projects, and initiatives aimed at integrating cultural heritage into society.

The event served as a significant platform for promoting Azerbaijan's cultural heritage on an international level, strengthening the exchange of experience in this field, and reinforcing the country's position in heritage policy.