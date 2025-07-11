Russian serviceman in critical condition after gunshot injury in Armenia
On July 10, at approximately 19:00, a man with a gunshot wound to the head was admitted to the Gyumri Medical Center, Azernews reports via Armenpress.
According to medical personnel, the patient underwent emergency surgery and is currently in intensive care in a coma. His condition is described as critical.
Preliminary information identifies the individual as Aleksey K., born in 2002, who serves at the Russian 102nd Military Base stationed in Gyumri.
Hospital medics have indicated that the gunshot wound was allegedly self-inflicted.
Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Narek Sargsyan, confirmed to Armenpress that the police were informed about the incident by the hospital and that an investigation is underway.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!