Russian serviceman in critical condition after gunshot injury in Armenia

11 July 2025 10:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

On July 10, at approximately 19:00, a man with a gunshot wound to the head was admitted to the Gyumri Medical Center, Azernews reports via Armenpress.

According to medical personnel, the patient underwent emergency surgery and is currently in intensive care in a coma. His condition is described as critical.

Preliminary information identifies the individual as Aleksey K., born in 2002, who serves at the Russian 102nd Military Base stationed in Gyumri.

Hospital medics have indicated that the gunshot wound was allegedly self-inflicted.

Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Internal Affairs, Narek Sargsyan, confirmed to Armenpress that the police were informed about the incident by the hospital and that an investigation is underway.