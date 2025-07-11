Baku, Beijing sign civil aviation co-op agreement following strategic partnership declaration [PHOTOS]

11 July 2025 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Elmin Mammadov held a high-level meeting with a Chinese delegation led by the Deputy Director General of the Civil Aviation Administration of China, marking a new phase in bilateral cooperation following the April 2025 strategic partnership declaration between the two countries, Azernews reports.

According to the Ministry, the sides discussed the current state and future prospects of cooperation in civil aviation. Emphasis was placed on the development of air communication, sharing best practices through joint inspections and training programs, and advancing civil aviation infrastructure.

A key outcome of the meeting was the signing of a cooperation document between the Civil Aviation Administration of China and Azerbaijan’s State Civil Aviation Agency. The agreement covers a wide range of areas, including air connectivity, infrastructure development, sustainable aviation, flight safety, and aviation security.

The meeting is the first institutional follow-up since the signing of the “Joint Declaration on the Establishment of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” between President Ilham Aliyev and Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 23, 2025. It reflects the growing momentum in Azerbaijan-China relations and underscores mutual commitment to expanding collaboration in the transport and digital connectivity sectors.