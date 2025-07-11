Azerbaijan and Rwanda explore trade and investment opportunities

11 July 2025 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The prospects for expanding trade relations and boosting exports between Azerbaijan and Rwanda were discussed during a meeting held at the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), Azernews reports.

According to AZPROMO, the discussions took place with the Ambassador of Rwanda to Azerbaijan, Charles Kayonga. Both sides exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in various sectors, including mutual trade, mining, and tourism.

The meeting also highlighted Azerbaijan’s strategic role as a key transit hub linking Asia and Europe, which could help Rwanda broaden its export reach and gain better access to international markets.