TikTok faces new Irish inquiry over data in China

Ireland’s influential Data Protection Commission (DPC) has launched a new investigation into TikTok over the storage of European users’ data on Chinese servers. This comes after the short-video platform revealed in April that some of this data had been temporarily stored in China, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

