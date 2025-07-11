Azernews.Az

TikTok faces new Irish inquiry over data in China

11 July 2025 21:23 (UTC+04:00)
Ireland’s influential Data Protection Commission (DPC) has launched a new investigation into TikTok over the storage of European users’ data on Chinese servers. This comes after the short-video platform revealed in April that some of this data had been temporarily stored in China, Azernews reports, citing Korean media.

