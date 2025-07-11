bp supports 150th anniversary celebration of Azerbaijan’s National Press

11 July 2025 15:20 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

bp is proud to announce its support for a landmark cultural heritage initiative in Azerbaijan, as part of its ongoing social investment efforts in the country, Azernews reports.

As a key element of this project, bp has funded the publication of transliterated editions of Dirilik (Life) magazine—an influential early 20th-century publication that played a crucial role in shaping Azerbaijan’s intellectual and literary landscape.

The project involves transliterating Dirilik’s original texts from the Arabic script historically used in Azerbaijani into the modern Latin alphabet. This important effort aims to make these invaluable writings accessible to contemporary readers, researchers, and future generations.

“This publication is an important contribution to preserving and promoting Azerbaijan’s rich cultural and intellectual legacy,” said Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s Vice President for the Caspian region. “We are proud to support efforts that bring these historical texts back to life for modern audiences.”

The first issue of Dirilik featured an editorial titled “Our Goals,” in which editor-in-chief Aliabbas Muznib urged readers to learn from history and embrace both physical and spiritual vitality through national awareness and education. The magazine’s slogan, “Word of the press should be the word of the century,” underscored its mission to enlighten and inspire.

By funding the transliteration of Dirilik, bp contributes to the celebration of the 150th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Press, which continues to uphold this mission today.

Originally published between 1914 and 1916, Dirilik was described by Azerbaijani publicist and political figure Mirza Bala Mahammadzada as a “literary, public and political magazine of the Turkic world.” The magazine featured articles on politics, literature, culture, and history, with a strong emphasis on national unity, cultural progress, and identity.

Dirilik published works by some of Azerbaijan’s most renowned intellectuals, including Mahammad Amin Rasulzada, Ismail bey Gaspirali, Jafar Jabbarli, Aliagha Vahid, and others. It remains widely regarded as one of the most important literary and ideological hubs of its time.

The project was carried out by the National Heritage Cultural and Historical Research Foundation. bp allocated 25,000 AZN (approximately $14,700) to cover the publication costs.