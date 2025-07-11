Azernews.Az

Agricultural credit fairs expand access to finance for farmers across six regions

Nazrin Abdul
As part of its ongoing efforts to promote regional agricultural development, local entrepreneurship, and financial access for farmers, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture has successfully organized seven Agricultural Credit Fairs across the country in 2025. During the first half of 2025, banks and non-bank credit institutions extended a total of 965,500 AZN in loans to farmers and business owners through these fairs.

