Agricultural credit fairs expand access to finance for farmers across six regions
As part of its ongoing efforts to promote regional agricultural development, local entrepreneurship, and financial access for farmers, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Agriculture has successfully organized seven Agricultural Credit Fairs across the country in 2025. During the first half of 2025, banks and non-bank credit institutions extended a total of 965,500 AZN in loans to farmers and business owners through these fairs.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!