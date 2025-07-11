Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athlete wins silver in South Korea

11 July 2025 17:48 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athlete Sabir Zeynalov has won a silver medal at the Chuncheon 2025 World Para Taekwondo Open Challenge in South Korea, Azernews reports.

Sabir Zeynalov began the competition from the Round of 16, where he consecutively defeated opponents from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Thailand to secure a spot in the final.

In the decisive round, he was defeated by an athlete representing Chinese Taipei, earning him second place on the podium.

Note that the tournament awarded ranking points for the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Paralympic Games.

Azerbaijan made its Paralympic Games debut at the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta, competing in track and field and powerlifting. In the same year, the National Paralympic Committee was established.

Since 1996, national paralympians have taken part in many international competitions and six Paralympic Games. They enriched the country's medal haul with multiple awards.

The Azerbaijani Paralympic team has made significant progress since the Tokyo 2020 Games, where they won 14 medals, including 4 gold, 4 silver, and 6 bronze.

Notable athletes, including Olympic gold medalists Lamiya Valiyeva and Said Najafzade, proudly represented their countries by waving their national flags during the official country parade at the closing ceremony of the Summer Paralympic Games.

The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games brought together 4,000 athletes from around the world.

The event marked the first time Paris hosted the Summer Paralympics and the second time that France hosted the Paralympic Games after Tignes and Albertville jointly hosted the 1992 Winter Paralympics.