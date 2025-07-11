European defense strengthens as UK and France deepen military cooperation

11 July 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The UK and France have announced plans to order additional Storm Shadow cruise missiles and begin developing updated versions as part of their ongoing defense collaboration. The announcement came ahead of a bilateral summit between the two countries, as detailed in a statement from the UK Government, Azernews reports.

According to the communique, the new agreement outlines that the UK and France will advance to the next phase of their joint project, which focuses on the development of both long-range and anti-ship missiles. This marks an important step in the process of selecting the final replacement for the Storm Shadow missile, a key component in both nations' defense arsenals.

In addition to missile development, it was also reported that the UK and France will sign a declaration aimed at enhancing their nuclear deterrence coordination. This move underscores the growing security partnership between the two nations as they continue to address evolving global threats.

The decision to replace the Storm Shadow with an upgraded version reflects both countries' commitment to maintaining cutting-edge military capabilities. As defense technology continues to advance, joint missile development offers significant strategic advantages, including shared resources, expertise, and operational interoperability.

This partnership also signals a broader trend of European nations deepening military cooperation, particularly in response to global security concerns. By strengthening their defense ties, the UK and France aim to bolster their strategic position within NATO and the broader international security landscape.