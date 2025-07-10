President Erdoğan to announce milestone in fight against terrorism

10 July 2025 23:25 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Amidst the successive developments regarding the "Terrorism-Free Turkiye" process, Çelik, making a live assessment the other day, stated, "Our President will deliver a historic speech on Saturday morning." While no details were shared regarding the content of the statement, potential topics were being discussed behind the scenes.

Speaking at the AK Party Parliamentary Group Meeting yesterday (July 9), President Erdoğan gave critical messages regarding the process of a terror-free Türkiye.

In his statement, Erdoğan said, "Just as we, as alliance partners, have acted in complete solidarity, cooperation, and coordination since the first day, God willing, we will continue to walk together in the coming period. God willing, we will once again give our nation the historic good news it has been eagerly awaiting for decades."

Meanwhile, Ömer Çelik said, "There is extraordinary trust in our President and Bahçeli. We are evaluating both support and criticism. We are dealing with a number of provocations, some of which are known to the public and some of which are not. The important thing is that we will continue to do what is right for the state and the nation. Our President will make a historic statement on Saturday morning."

The timing and anticipated content of the statement are particularly linked to the goal of a "Terror-Free Türkiye." Given that the PKK is expected to lay down its arms on Friday, Erdoğan's speech is expected to contain important messages regarding this process.