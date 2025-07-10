Armenian Deputy FM: Yerevan open to outsourcing Zangazur Corridor's control to int'l organization

10 July 2025 16:49 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenia does not oppose the idea of outsourcing control over the Syunik road (a.k.a. Zangezur Corridor) provided that the arrangement adheres to the country’s stated principles, Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Mnatsakan Safaryan said in an interview with Radio Liberty, Azernews reports.

Responding to a question regarding whether the participation of Armenian and Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Ministers, Mher Grigoryan and Shahin Mustafayev, in the July 10 negotiations in Abu Dhabi indicates that unblocking regional transport routes will be on the agenda, Safaryan stated:

“During the negotiations, the entire agenda is usually discussed. What the result will be, what agenda will be formed, remains to be seen until the end of the meeting.”

Safaryan also addressed speculation regarding potential involvement by the United States in the form of proposals aimed at facilitating progress on transport connectivity between Armenia and Azerbaijan. He explained that while different proposals have been received, Armenia will only consider them if they align with the country’s interests.

“Various proposals have been presented. We have made statements on this matter, and depending on how much this corresponds to the interests of Armenia, how much it is considered expedient, this may or may not become a subject of negotiations,” he said.

On the question of whether Armenia would allow an international structure to oversee the unblocking process, Safaryan noted that such a scenario is possible under strict conditions. “This can be implemented if it fully complies with the principles declared by the Armenian side,” he stressed.

While Yerevan continues to reject any corridor logic implying extraterritoriality or loss of sovereignty, the latest statement reflects a growing willingness to consider international involvement—potentially including monitoring or oversight mechanisms—should negotiations produce a mutually acceptable framework.

The Zangezur Corridor, which connects mainland Azerbaijan to its Nakhchivan exclave via Armenia’s southern province, remains one of the most sensitive issues in ongoing peace talks. Baku has repeatedly emphasized the need for unhindered transit through the corridor, while Yerevan insists on full respect for its sovereignty and customs control.