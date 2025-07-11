Azernews.Az

Friday July 11 2025

Shift to non-oil economy accelerates despite global trade slowdown

11 July 2025 13:56 (UTC+04:00)
Shift to non-oil economy accelerates despite global trade slowdown
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

Total investment in fixed capital in January–June 2025 reached 8.07 billion manats, showing a slight annual decline of 0.5%. However, this headline figure masks a structural shift. Investment in the non-oil and gas sector increased by...

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more