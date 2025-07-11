Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova arrives in Bosnia and Herzegovina for Srebrenica Memorial [PHOTO]

11 July 2025 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

On July 10, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijan’s Parliament), Sahiba Gafarova, arrived on a working visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Azernews reports.

According to the Press and Public Relations Department of the Milli Majlis, Speaker Gafarova will take part in the Srebrenica Victims' Memorial Ceremony.

As part of the commemoration, she is scheduled to lay a wreath at the Memorial Monument in honor of the victims of the 1995 genocide. The visit highlights Azerbaijan's solidarity with the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina and its commitment to remembering the victims of crimes against humanity.