Around 10 new schools to open in liberated territories in next academic year
Starting from the 2025–2026 academic year, nearly ten new schools are expected to begin operating in Azerbaijan’s territories recently liberated from occupation.
Azernews reports that this was announced by Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev during an event at ADA University titled “Certification 2025: Professional Teacher – Quality Education.”
The minister highlighted plans to open new schools in Khankendi, Aghdam, Zangilan, and other liberated areas.
So far this year, 14 general education institutions have already opened in these territories. Currently, these schools employ 284 teachers and educate over 2,400 students.
Additionally, six preschool education centers have commenced operations in the liberated areas this year, serving 209 children with the support of 20 teachers.
