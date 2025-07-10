Cinema Agency outlines film projects competition rules [PHOTOS]

10 July 2025 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA) has hosted a meeting with the participation of the members of the Artistic Council, discussing the regulations for the 2025 "State-Supported Film Projects" competition, Azernews reports.

The meeting focused on the competition's themes, participation requirements, selection stages, and the overall competition regulations. The members of the Artistic Council presented suggestions, which were taken into consideration in the drafting of the final regulations.

It is worth noting that the "State-Supported Film Projects" competition was announced in March this year by the Culture Ministry and the Azerbaijan Cinema Agency.

The Azerbaijan Cinema Agency (ARKA) is an official institution that plays a central role in the development of the country's film industry. Its primary responsibilities include supporting the production and promotion of national films, organizing film festivals, providing financial support for film projects, and preserving the cultural heritage of Azerbaijani cinema.

ARKA works closely with the Culture Ministry to implement governmental policies regarding cinema, and its activities help boost Azerbaijan's representation in the international film community.

The agency also encourages collaborations with international partners and supports emerging filmmakers, contributing significantly to the development and visibility of Azerbaijani cinema on the global stage.