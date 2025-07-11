Azerbaijan reports surge in gold and silver output

11 July 2025 19:22 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's mining industry saw a notable increase in gold and silver production during the first half of this year, according to the State Statistical Committee, Azernews reports. From January to June, the extraction of precious metal ores resulted in 1,600.7 kilograms of gold and...

