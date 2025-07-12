MFA: Azerbaijan secures victories in six international elections in 40 days
12 July 2025 11:50 (UTC+04:00)
The Republic of Azerbaijan has achieved notable diplomatic
success by winning all six elections it contested within
international organizations over the past 40 days, signaling
growing global confidence in the country’s leadership and policy
direction, Azernews reports.
According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,
these consecutive victories are a clear indicator of the increasing
trust placed in Azerbaijan by the international community.
The positions secured by Azerbaijan and its citizens
include:
Membership in the Executive Council of the UN Habitat Program
for the term 2025–2029
Membership in the Executive Council of the UN Tourism
Organization for 2025–2029
Election to the UNESCO Committee on the Protection and Promotion
of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions for 2025–2029
Membership in the UN Committee on the Protection of the Rights
of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families (CMW) for
2026–2029
Chairmanship of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of
the UN Environment Programme
Appointment of an Azerbaijani national as the Secretary-General
of the International Civil Protection Organization
These outcomes reflect Azerbaijan's growing international
engagement and its recognition as a committed partner in global
development, cultural cooperation, and humanitarian affairs.