MFA: Azerbaijan secures victories in six international elections in 40 days

The Republic of Azerbaijan has achieved notable diplomatic success by winning all six elections it contested within international organizations over the past 40 days, signaling growing global confidence in the country’s leadership and policy direction, Azernews reports.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, these consecutive victories are a clear indicator of the increasing trust placed in Azerbaijan by the international community.

The positions secured by Azerbaijan and its citizens include:

Membership in the Executive Council of the UN Habitat Program for the term 2025–2029

Membership in the Executive Council of the UN Tourism Organization for 2025–2029

Election to the UNESCO Committee on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions for 2025–2029

Membership in the UN Committee on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of Their Families (CMW) for 2026–2029

Chairmanship of the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the UN Environment Programme

Appointment of an Azerbaijani national as the Secretary-General of the International Civil Protection Organization

These outcomes reflect Azerbaijan's growing international engagement and its recognition as a committed partner in global development, cultural cooperation, and humanitarian affairs.