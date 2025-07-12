Transitional President of Syria Ahmad al-Sharaa arrives in Azerbaijan on a working visit [PHOTOS]
President of the Syrian Arab Republic for the transitional period Ahmad Al-Sharaa arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan on a working visit on July 12, Azernews reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Syrian leader at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with national flags of both countries.
Syria’s Transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa was welcomed by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, and other officials.
