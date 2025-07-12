SOCAR and Government of the Syrian Arab Republic sign Memorandum of Understanding

12 July 2025 14:39 (UTC+04:00)

The Memorandum was signed by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy and Chairman of the SOCAR Supervisory Board Mikayil Jabbarov and Syria’s Minister of Energy Mohammed al-Bashir.

On July 12, as part of the working visit of Transitional President of the Syrian Arab Republic Ahmad Al-Sharaa to Azerbaijan, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and the Government of the Syrian Arab Republic, Azernews reports.

