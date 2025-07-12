World-famous travelers visit mine clearance site in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil region

12 July 2025 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

The final stop on the tour of Garabagh and East Zangezur by the world-renowned Most Traveled People (MTP) international travelers' club was the Mehdili village of Jabrayil, where the delegation witnessed ongoing mine clearance operations, Azernews reports.

The group—comprising travelers from 15 countries and led by MTP founder Charles Veley—followed the Fuzuli-Khojavand-Shusha-Khankendi-Khojaly-Aghdam-Kalbajar-Lachin-Zangilan-Jabrayil route. In Mehdili, they observed the dangerous and meticulous process of demining conducted by the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA).

The visitors were briefed on the extensive contamination of the area with mines and unexploded ordnance during the years of occupation. They learned about the tragic human cost of these threats, including fatalities and injuries that have occurred since the region's liberation.

Officials informed the group that the terrain is riddled with anti-tank mines, anti-personnel mines—primarily of Armenian origin—and mixed minefields. In addition, unexploded military ordnance continues to be discovered during clearance efforts.

Demining operations in the region are being carried out using a combination of mechanical equipment, manual detection, and trained mine detection dogs. During the visit, the travelers also witnessed the live neutralization of mines through controlled detonation.

This marked the 14th organized visit to Garabagh and East Zangezur by international travelers over the past four years. These tours, under the framework of "dark tourism," provide a powerful platform to highlight both the consequences of occupation and the scale of the reconstruction and revitalization efforts underway in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.