Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss deepening transport and digital cooperation

12 July 2025 10:50 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rashad Nabiyev has met with Georgia's Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Mariam Kvrivishvili, who is on an official visit to Baku, Azernews reports.

The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of transport, particularly the full implementation of the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars (BTK) railway project and enhancing the regulatory legal framework for road transport between the two countries.

The ministers also exchanged views on expanding collaboration in information and communication technologies (ICT), digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and innovation—areas that hold significant potential for advancing regional connectivity and economic growth.