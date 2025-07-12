Azernews.Az

Saturday July 12 2025

Moody’s upgrades SOCAR to investment grade, forecasts stable profitability through 2026

12 July 2025 12:50 (UTC+04:00)
Akbar Novruz
The profitability of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is expected to remain stable in 2025–2026, according to a report released by Moody’s Rating Agency, Azernews reports.

