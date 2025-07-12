Police seize large cache of illegal weapons across Azerbaijan
Illegally stored firearms and ammunition were discovered and seized across various regions of Azerbaijan on July 11, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Azernews reports.
Police officers uncovered a significant cache that included 3 grenades, 6 detonators, 7 rifles, 5 cartridge magazines, and 923 cartridges of various calibers. The operation was conducted in the capital as well as in several other parts of the country.
Authorities emphasized that operational and preventive measures are ongoing to identify and confiscate illegally held weapons and ammunition. The Ministry of Internal Affairs continues its efforts to ensure public safety and security nationwide.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!