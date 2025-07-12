Police seize large cache of illegal weapons across Azerbaijan

12 July 2025 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

Illegally stored firearms and ammunition were discovered and seized across various regions of Azerbaijan on July 11, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Azernews reports.

Police officers uncovered a significant cache that included 3 grenades, 6 detonators, 7 rifles, 5 cartridge magazines, and 923 cartridges of various calibers. The operation was conducted in the capital as well as in several other parts of the country.

Authorities emphasized that operational and preventive measures are ongoing to identify and confiscate illegally held weapons and ammunition. The Ministry of Internal Affairs continues its efforts to ensure public safety and security nationwide.