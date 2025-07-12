Trump imposes 30% tariffs on EU, Mexico

12 July 2025 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

United States President Donald Trump announced on Saturday his decision to impose 30% tariffs on goods from the European Union and Mexico, effective August 1, Azernews reports.

In the letters that he sent to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Mexican head of state Claudia Sheinbaum, Trump warned that if either of the two tried to retaliate, the US would respond with an increased levy.

As in the previous letter she sent out recently, Trump said that both the EU and Mexico will avoid the tariffs if they decide to build or manufacture their products in the US.