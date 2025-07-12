Trump imposes 30% tariffs on EU, Mexico
United States President Donald Trump announced on Saturday his decision to impose 30% tariffs on goods from the European Union and Mexico, effective August 1, Azernews reports.
In the letters that he sent to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Mexican head of state Claudia Sheinbaum, Trump warned that if either of the two tried to retaliate, the US would respond with an increased levy.
As in the previous letter she sent out recently, Trump said that both the EU and Mexico will avoid the tariffs if they decide to build or manufacture their products in the US.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!