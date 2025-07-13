Turkiye closely follows Azerbaijan–Armenia peace talks in Abu Dhabi

13 July 2025 17:35 (UTC+04:00)

Turkiye is closely following the peace talks held in Abu Dhabi between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports, citing a statement released by the Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate.

The statement reads that during a phone conversation with the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan affirmed that Turkiye will continue to support efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace in the South Caucasus.

President Erdoğan emphasized Turkiye’s commitment to regional stability and reiterated Ankara’s consistent backing of dialogue-based resolutions in the Caucasus.

The two leaders also discussed the growing strategic partnership between Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates. They acknowledged the positive outcomes of bilateral cooperation across all sectors, particularly in defense industries and emerging technologies. Erdoğan and bin Zayed noted the vast potential for expanding collaboration between the two nations in various fields.