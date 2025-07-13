Macron vows military budget boost without increasing national debt

13 July 2025 23:11 (UTC+04:00)

Despite the strained state of public finances, French President Emmanuel Macron delivered his traditional address on the Armed Forces ahead of Bastille Day. His speech focused on the defence efforts required amid growing threats and rising global tensions.

As reported by Azernews, citing Azertag, President Macron stressed that Europe and the idea of freedom have not been under such severe threat since 1945. “We are living through a historic turning point. Freedom has never been in such danger,” he declared. In a world where rules are vanishing, he warned, the law of the strongest is prevailing — a reality that poses serious risks to Europe's future.

His message was clear: Europeans must now take responsibility for their own security. Macron called for a firmer, more agile, and more autonomous stance from the Western world, particularly the European Union, in matters of defence.

Without directly naming them, Macron also took aim at tech giants behaving like sovereign powers, hinting at companies such as Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft (GAFAM). He cautioned that this trend poses a threat to national sovereignty.

Highlighting the intensifying geopolitical climate, Macron referenced the military threat from Russia, the rapid development of artificial intelligence, the global technological arms race, and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East — including those involving Israel and Iran, as well as India and Pakistan. He stressed that the world is changing rapidly and that, in today’s reality, there is no longer a “front line” or a “rear line”.

In Macron’s view, “To be free, one must appear formidable; to appear formidable, one must be strong.” Therefore, he argued, the French nation must become stronger. Defence, he noted, is not merely a budgetary figure — it is a matter of national spirit and unity.

The President said that the French armed forces would adopt a more offensive posture, and that this strategy would be sustained in the long term. He sharply criticised previous governments for cutting defence spending and reaffirmed that since 2017, he has made defence a top priority. He identified increasing reserves and strengthening the military model as key priorities.

Crucially, Macron announced that the defence budget would not be doubled by 2030 — but by 2027. He revealed that an additional €3.5 billion would be allocated to defence in 2026, and a further €3 billion in 2027. He made clear that this increase would not be financed through public debt, but through planned and sustainable financial means.

“French citizens, I told you on 5 March that your country needs you. Now I say: the moment has come,” Macron told the nation.

He reminded the public that France has a generation which has never known war, and that peace can no longer be taken for granted. “The comfort of peace is over,” he said in a stark warning.

President Macron also underscored that cooperation in defence industry development does not undermine sovereignty, but rather reinforces it. He asserted that a strong Europe is the best shield and that nuclear weapons remain the ultimate guarantor of freedom. “They are the unshakable pillar of our security in this dangerous and uncertain world,” he concluded.

“Let us protect our armies, for they are the guardians of our freedom,” he said in closing.