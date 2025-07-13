99 years on: enduring legacy of Vidadi Narimanbayov [PHOTOS]

13 July 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

One of the most influential figures of 20th-century Azerbaijani painting, Vidadi Narimanbayov, left an indelible mark on the national art school. A recipient of the Order of Glory, the Grekov Silver Medal, and the title of People’s Artist of Azerbaijan, Narimanbayov was a globally recognized painter whose creative legacy continues to inspire generations, Azernews reports.

Born on July 13, 1926, in Cannes, France, to the family of Firman Narimanbayov, Vidadi grew up surrounded by intellectual and cultural richness. In 1929, the family returned to Baku, and a year later, Vidadi’s younger brother Toghrul was born. The boys' upbringing was deeply shaped by their parents, who had received European educations and fostered a profound moral and artistic worldview.

However, storm clouds soon gathered over the Narimanbayov family. Like many Azerbaijani intellectuals educated abroad, Firman Narimanbayov became a victim of Stalinist repression. He was arrested and exiled to Siberia. In 1941, Vidadi's mother, Irma Lia Rude—a French citizen—was imprisoned in Baku and later exiled to Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where she remained in forced settlement until 1961.

Despite these tribulations, the family never gave up their fight for survival. Vidadi pursued his art education at the Azimzade Art College in Baku, later studying at the prestigious Mukhina Higher School of Art and Industry in Saint Petersburg and the Tbilisi State Academy of Arts. These institutions and their eminent instructors helped shape his devotion to artistic traditions, which remained a hallmark of his creative career.

Today marks the 99th anniversary of Vidadi Narimanbayov’s birth.

A volunteer soldier in World War II, Narimanbayov often revisited the theme of war in his artwork. His works on this subject were frequently showcased during Soviet cultural festivals. While still a student, he gained acclaim for his painting The Enemy’s Joy..., depicting a surreal yet poignant scene of two men—one hoping for rain, the other for drought—beneath a sky marked by sunshine and ominous clouds. The symbolism was so vivid that viewers saw the work not merely as art, but as a reflection of life’s contradictions and hopes.

His monumental 1963 painting On the Road further cemented his reputation. Though the composition was simple, its depth invited contemplation, becoming a permanent exhibit at the National Art Museum of Azerbaijan. Narimanbayov’s works consistently placed human beings at the center—capturing their moods, emotions, and existential experiences, from joy and pride to melancholy and despair.

Narimanbayov’s exhibitions spanned the globe, from Hungary and the Czech Republic to Algeria and Finland, reaching over 20 countries. His art resonated with audiences of all backgrounds, transcending language, religion, and ethnicity.

A prolific and courageous artist, Narimanbayov continued to paint vivid scenes and expressive portraits throughout his life. His painting The Killers, commemorating the victims of the January 20 tragedy in Baku, was exhibited worldwide and condemned the brutality of the Soviet regime. Passionately committed to national values, he also created powerful imagery symbolizing Armenian aggression, using his art as a form of resistance and national affirmation.

Bridging Azerbaijani and French cultures, Vidadi Narimanbayov became a member of the Union of Artists of the USSR in 1961. He was awarded the title of People's Artist of Azerbaijan in 1982 and received the Order of Glory in 2001. That same year, on December 13, he passed away in Baku, leaving behind a legacy that continues to define Azerbaijani visual art.