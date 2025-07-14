Gala Antique Museum welcomes visitors back after extensive renovations [PHOTOS]

14 July 2025 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Gala Antique Museum, which preserves the valuable historical heritage of Azerbaijan, had been in a state of disrepair for a long time.

Recently, the museum reopened its doors to visitors after restoration work carried out by the Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, Azernews reports.

Founded in 2011, the Gala Antique Museum serves as an important cultural hub, offering a glimpse into the rich artistic and historical traditions of Azerbaijan.

The museum displays a wide array of Azerbaijan's decorative and applied arts, as well as ancient household items, reflecting the skill and creativity of the people throughout history.

Through its diverse exhibits, the museum provides a deeper understanding of Azerbaijan's cultural identity and artistic evolution over the centuries.

The museum's structure is spread across three distinct floors, each offering a different thematic experience.

The first and second floors predominantly display a stunning collection of masterpieces of decorative and applied art.

These artworks, created by Azerbaijani artisans over the centuries, offer a window into the craftsmanship and ingenuity of the Azerbaijani people, showcasing their contributions to the fields of design, textiles, pottery, metalwork, and more.

On the third floor, the museum's collection broadens to include an impressive array of items collected from various regions of Azerbaijan, along with significant pieces from international origins.

Artifacts from countries such as the USA, Germany, Austria, Russia, France, England, Belgium, Iran, Uzbekistan, Poland, Turkiye, and others are displayed here.

These items, produced over many centuries, have found their way into Azerbaijani daily life and offer a fascinating perspective on the cultural exchanges that have shaped the nation's history.

Currently, the Gala Antique Museum houses more than 800 unique and historically significant artifacts, each telling a story of Azerbaijan's past, from its ancient traditions to its dynamic interactions with other cultures.

The museums collection spans a broad spectrum of time periods and artistic styles, providing visitors with an enriching and comprehensive view of Azerbaijan's rich heritage.