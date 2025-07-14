Energy and diplomacy: Azerbaijan’s new role in global peacebuilding [OPINION]

14 July 2025 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

In the complex theatre of global politics, where rivalries stretch across decades and mistrust runs deep, very few nations manage to carve a role that transcends conventional alliances and predictable foreign policy patterns. Azerbaijan, long known for its strategic geographic position and reliable energy supplies, has quietly emerged as a trusted mediator, not by force, but through credibility, stability, and soft power.

This transformation did not happen overnight. Azerbaijan’s consistent role as a dependable energy partner, particularly for Europe and its neighbours, laid the foundation for something greater: political trust. That trust is now being used to build bridges where others see insurmountable divides.

Azerbaijan’s success in thawing the icy relations between Türkiye and two of its traditional adversaries — Russia and Israel — is now well-documented. The Ankara-Moscow line, once at risk of breaking following regional tensions and military incidents, found renewed channels of communication through Azerbaijani facilitation. Similarly, the Türkiye-Israel relationship, which had suffered years of diplomatic frost, slowly found warmth in Baku-mediated dialogues. In both instances, Azerbaijan was not imposing itself but was invited in — a testament to the confidence both sides place in its neutrality and discretion.

These early diplomatic victories have paved the way for more ambitious missions. Now, a quiet but powerful development is unfolding: Syria's outreach to the West and to Israel, with Baku again offering its trusted platform.

Reports in both Arab and Israeli media reveal that a Syrian delegation, led by high-level officials close to the Al-Sharaa wing of the Damascus administration, recently held meetings with Israeli representatives in Baku. These meetings reportedly included an Israeli special envoy sent directly by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alongside senior security and military figures. The discussions were not publicised through official channels, but the message is clear: Azerbaijan is trusted enough by both sides to host such historic exchanges.

What makes this event even more significant is the apparent preference of both the United States and Israel to hold such meetings in Baku — neither in Gulf countries, nor European ones, but in the capital of a Turkic Muslim country in the Caucasus. This choice reflects a new reality in international diplomacy: Baku is no longer just a regional hub; it is becoming a global venue for reconciliation.

Energy plays a key role in this soft power transformation. Azerbaijan’s strategic decision to invest in Israel’s natural gas sector — acquiring a 10% stake in one of its key gas production projects — is more than a commercial move. It binds the two countries in long-term mutual interest. Even more remarkably, it sets the stage for Azerbaijan to supply energy to Syria, thereby using its energy corridors to deliver not just gas, but also goodwill.

The backdrop of this transformation is the energy crisis in Europe triggered by the Russia–Ukraine war. As Europe scrambled to find alternatives to Russian gas, Azerbaijan quickly rose to prominence by expanding its gas exports westward via the Southern Gas Corridor. This elevated Baku’s standing in Brussels and beyond, proving that Azerbaijan was more than a reliable partner — it was indispensable.

Now, with energy as a strategic lever, Azerbaijan is quietly building a second diplomatic identity in the Middle East — a region where it traditionally played a minimal role. This new position is not about domination or rivalry; it is about relevance, reliability, and relationship-building. Unlike major powers who often carry baggage into conflict zones, Azerbaijan enters as a neutral friend, a trustworthy broker, and a fellow regional player with no colonial past.

Azerbaijan’s diplomacy is not loud, but it is effective. It does not seek applause, but it receives acknowledgment from those who matter. In a world torn by polarization and historic grudges, Baku has shown that patient, principled engagement can open doors where others have knocked in vain.

The road ahead will not be simple. Mediating between age-old adversaries requires more than geography and goodwill. But Azerbaijan is not walking this path alone. It brings with it the trust of Europe, the friendship of Türkiye, the economic interdependence of Israel, and the cautious respect of the Arab world. And with every quiet success, its position as a global mediator — powered by energy, trust, and diplomacy — becomes a little more undeniable.