Creative Center holds meeting to enhance education and innovation in creative fields [PHOTOS]

14 July 2025 16:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

A meeting dedicated to advancing education in cultural and creative sectors has taken place at the Creative Centre, Azernews reports.

Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, along with leaders of the country's leading higher education institutions, participated in the event.

Attendees also included the Rector of Azerbaijan State University of Economics, Adalat Muradov; the Rector of Azerbaijan State Oil and Industry University, Rufat Azizov; the Rector of Azerbaijan Technical University, Vilayat Valiyev; and the Rector of Azerbaijan State University of Culture and Arts, Jeyran Mahmudova.

The primary goal of the meeting was to explore how the Creative Centre can facilitate the development of education in creative fields, establish a platform for university collaboration, and enhance students' practical skills.

Participants reviewed the activities of the Creative Centre, including ongoing projects and startup initiatives. Innovative youth-oriented projects received particular interest from those present.

Discussions focused on personnel training, the development of new specialities, and strengthening cooperation between education and industry.

The importance of close partnership among science, education, and industry for the growth of the creative economy was emphasised by all parties.