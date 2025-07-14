Baku, Tashkent discuss joint cultural partnership [PHOTOS]

14 July 2025 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting was held between Uzbek and Azerbaijani officials, during which it was highlighted that in today's interconnected world, people's diplomacy plays a crucial role in strengthening mutual trust, understanding, and cooperation between nations, Azernews reports.

Chairman of the Committee for Interethnic Relations and Work with Compatriots Living Abroad of the Republic of Uzbekistan Kakhramon Sariev, director of the Azerbaijani Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev in Tashkent Akif Marifli and First Secretary of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Uzbekistan Vugar Mammadov participated in the meeting.

It was noted that the peoples of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are connected by centuries-old kinship ties, common history, culture and spiritual values. Thanks to the political will of the leaders of both countries, Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations have entered a qualitatively new stage and have risen to the level of alliance based on mutual trust and respect.

At the end of the meeting, proposals were put forward regarding the promotion of our common cultural heritage, further deepening cooperation in the fields of culture and tourism, and the implementation of joint events and projects, and relevant agreements were reached in this direction.

Note that Uzbek and Azerbaijani peoples are united by similar national customs and traditions, a common language group, and culture.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1995 between the two countries, bilateral ties have forged deep bonds. Over 100 documents have been signed between the two countries until today.

The holding of the Uzbek Culture Days in Baku in 2023 was another step towards strengthening Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations.

The large-scale event featured gala concerts, theatre performances, book presentation, exhibition and other events that aimed to highlight Azerbaijani-Uzbek relations.

Operating since 2019, Heydar Aliyev Cultural Centre in Tashkent also contributes to the development of ties between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

In 2024, Heydar Aliyev Centre in Baku presented the exhibition "Heritage Living in Loops: A Journey to Uzbekistan's Embroideries".

The exhibition was dedicated to the cultural and historical heritage and national costumes of Uzbekistan in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Over 148 examples of decorative and applied art were displayed at the exhibition, held jointly with the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation.

The relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are poised to deepen and broaden further.