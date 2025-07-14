95 government workers in Azerbaijan hit by cyberattacks over poor cyber hygiene

14 July 2025 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

In the first half of this year, 95 employees across seven government institutions in Azerbaijan became victims of hacker attacks due to failure to follow basic cyber hygiene practices.

Azernews reports, according to the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security (XRİTDX), over 6,200 users were identified as victims of cyberattacks during the same period.

XRİTDX continues to carry out audits and monitoring activities to strengthen information security and protect state institutions against current and emerging cyber threats.