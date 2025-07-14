First resettlement convoy departs for newly rebuilt Khanyurdu and Tazabine in Khojaly [PHOTOS]

14 July 2025 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

In line with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, the first resettlement convoy has departed for the newly rebuilt villages of Khanyurdu and Tazabine in the Khojaly district.

According to Azernews, the returnees are families who had been temporarily settled across different parts of Azerbaijan — primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings — after being displaced during the First Karabakh War.

In the initial phase, 33 families (122 people) have been resettled in Khanyurdu, and 28 families (125 people) have returned to Tazabine village.

This milestone has been made possible thanks to the historic victory achieved by the valiant Azerbaijani Army under the command of President and victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev. For the first time in three decades, displaced families are able to return to their ancestral lands voluntarily, safely, and with dignity.

Returning residents of Khanyurdu and Tazabine expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided to them. They also thanked the heroic soldiers and officers of the Azerbaijani Army for liberating the homeland, and honored the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the process, offering condolences to their families.