Youth and Sports Minister meets with President of Int'l Archery Federation [PHOTOS]

14 July 2025 13:19 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Azerbaijan Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has met with the President of the International Archery Federation, head of the SportAccord organisation, Ugur Erdener, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the organisation of large-scale sporting events held by the SportAccord organisation in Azerbaijan, as well as the development of the sport of archery in our country.

The meeting was also attended by the General Director of the Baku City Circuit Operating Company, Magsud Farzullayev.

Based in Switzerland, World Archery (FITA) is composed of 156 national federations and other archery associations.

FITA was founded on 4 September 1931 by its seven founding member states, including France, Czechoslovakia, Sweden, Poland, the United States, Hungary, and Italy.

The main goal of the organisation was to create regular archery championships and to return archery to the Olympic Games. The sport had not been featured since 1920.

The International Olympic Committee recognises the organisation.

FITA was finally successful in returning archery to the Olympic program in the 1972 Summer Olympics.