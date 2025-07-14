Azercell offers “Premium” tariff users a 6-month free subscription to “Wolt+”

14 July 2025 18:15 (UTC+04:00)

Azercell is making the “Wolt” platform more accessible and affordable for its customers. As part of a new campaign, users of the “Premium” tariff plan are being offered a complimentary six-month subscription to the “Wolt+” service.

The “Wolt+” subscription allows users to benefit from free delivery and exclusive offers when ordering from a wide range of restaurants and stores, as well as a 10% discount on takeaway orders. These benefits make everyday orders more convenient and cost-effective.

To take advantage of the campaign, “Premium” tariff subscribers simply need to log in to the Azercell mobile application, click on the “Wolt+” banner, and follow the instructions to activate the promo code in the “Wolt” app. Once all steps are completed, users will receive a six-month “Wolt+” subscription.

For more information, please visit: Premium+ | Azercell