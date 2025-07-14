Baku Military Court hears more chilling testimonies from Khojaly victims

14 July 2025 14:27 (UTC+04:00)

The Baku Military Court resumed hearings on July 14, listening to harrowing testimonies from victims of Armenia’s occupation of Azerbaijani territories, with a focus on crimes committed during the Khojaly genocide, Azernews reports.

Farman Mammadov, a Khojaly resident who was only 10 years old during the events of 1992, recounted being taken hostage by Armenian armed forces on February 27, just one day after the genocide that occurred on the night of February 25–26. He testified that he saw someone shot in front of him as he was captured. Mammadov stated that he was held hostage for 10 days, during which he and other Azerbaijani captives were beaten and tortured.

Another victim, Valeh Huseynov, delivered one of the most heart-wrenching accounts. He explained that he was shot and wounded during the attack and captured after refusing to leave his wife, who was killed by Armenian forces. He described scenes of civilians being mutilated—faces cut with military equipment, people shot and killed in front of others.

Huseynov, who was held in Askeran, revealed the gruesome methods of torture inflicted upon him and others. After Armenian captors discovered he was a guitarist, they subjected him to specific brutality—pulling out his fingernails with pliers, breaking his fingers, and placing his hand into an oven. He named several of his torturers: Manvel, Garik, Slavik, and others. After enduring 27 days in captivity, he was finally released to Azerbaijani authorities.

The court is hearing the case against several Armenian nationals charged with crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, genocide, terrorism, financing terrorism, and the violent seizure and retention of power.

The ongoing trial stands as part of Azerbaijan’s broader effort to ensure accountability for atrocities committed during the occupation and to bring justice to the victims of aggression and war crimes.