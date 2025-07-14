EU expresses hope for swift signing of Azerbaijan-Armenia peace treaty

14 July 2025 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

The European Union views the draft peace treaty between Azerbaijan and Armenia as a historic turning point that could finally put an end to decades of conflict, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said during her meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azernews reports.

“I hope that the agreement will be signed as soon as possible,” von der Leyen stated, emphasizing the EU’s full support for the peace process.

Highlighting the growing ties between Brussels and Yerevan, the EC President noted that relations are now “closer than ever” and underscored the ambitious nature of the EU-Armenia partnership agenda.

“We have a sustainability and development plan, which envisages providing Armenia with 270 million euros,” she added.