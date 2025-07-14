Armenian official says details of Abu Dhabi talks with Azerbaijan to be announced soon
The Armenian government is preparing to release new information regarding the outcome of recent high-level talks held in Abu Dhabi between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
According to Sputnik Armenia, Taron Chakhoyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armenian Prime Minister, stated:
“Statements will be made soon and some details will be announced, including on which issues Armenia and Azerbaijan have reached consensus.”
The announcement comes after a meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Abu Dhabi, hosted by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This meeting represents a significant step in the long-awaited normalization process between the two countries, as it marked the first direct talks between the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan without any mediators or intermediaries.
