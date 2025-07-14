Iran’s customs data highlights Kermanshah’s export role

14 July 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

​ Product exports through the customs of Kermanshah Province in western Iran reached about $671 million valued at 1.61 million tons from March 21 through June 21, 2025, Reza Nikravesh, head of Kermanshah customs, told reporters, Azernews reports, citing Trend reports.

Exports via Khosravi customs amounted to $229 million and 504,000 tons, and via Parvizkhan customs - $178 million and 441,000 tons.

Moreover, he noted that, 382,000 tons of products worth $166 million were exported via Sumar customs, 116,000 tons worth $74.9 million - Sheikh Saleh customs, and 152,000 tons worth $14.3 million - Shushami customs.

The data from Iran’s Customs Administration shows that non-oil product exports totaled about $11.7 billion and 34.5 million tons during this period. Compared to the same period last year, the value dropped by 14.4 percent and weight by 9.3 percent.