India's wholesale inflation turns negative in June

14 July 2025 20:50 (UTC+04:00)

India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) dropped to -0.13% in June 2025, marking the first instance of deflation in wholesale prices since October 2023, according to data released on Monday by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

